The Russian administration has built new houses to accommodate Palestinians who Israel displaced during the war in the Gaza Strip. Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic of Russia, announced on June 28 that new houses for Gazans have been built in the neighbourhood of Grozny. Kadyrov said, "Congratulations to the Palestinian brothers and sisters on finding new comfortable housing! I wish them never to see war again, to live in plenty and prosper."