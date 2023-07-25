2015 Spies Lords and Predators Special Investigation - British Elite Child Abuse Scandal -FULL-Australian Channel 9’s ’60 Minutes’ documentary ‘Spies, Lords and Predators’ about the British elite child abuse scandal.

Clip of abuse survivor from film, MI6 chief involved, murder of 15 year old Martin Allen, no proper investigation and no prosecutions. Conservative MP for Totnes Zac Goldsmith.





15-year-old son, Martin Allen, of the chauffeur for the Australian High Commissioner vanished in London in 1979 and was last seen boarding a Tube train at Kings Cross station.





SPECIAL INVESTIGATION: Spies, Lords & Predators





It’s shaping up to be the biggest political scandal in Britain’s history. There is new evidence that some of the country’s most respected men were in fact depraved paedophiles. Leaders that were preying on children as young as eight and nine. Many of the kids were trafficked from state-run homes and other institutions to be abused by MPs, Lords, and spies. They were protected from on high by a secret code, and have never been held to account for their horrific crimes. 60 Minutes investigates the scandal and the cover up, speaks to the victims and the witnesses, and confronts a member of the notorious paedophile information exchange. Reporter Ross Coulthart also reveals how children were killed in order to protect this network of predators – and how the driver to the Australian High Commissioner could hold the key to blowing this case wide open.





Reporter: Ross Coulthart

Producer: Stephen Rice

Source: Still Oaks



