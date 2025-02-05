Forgotten Lessons from James Otis: Warnings We Ignored

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Years before the Declaration of Independence, James Otis Jr. laid the intellectual foundation for the American Revolution - championing natural rights, property rights, and the necessity of resisting tyranny. To commemorate his birthday on February 5, 1725, we’re diving into five fundamental truths he taught - truths we ignore at our own peril.
Path to Liberty: February 5, 2025