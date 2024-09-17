BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Remember Zev Zelenko said it’s not V-AIDS, it’s Vaccine Aids!
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate you! As we just heard from the wonderful memoirs from Zev Zelenko. Zev Zelenko listened to us, the scientist, and he said: What COVID 19 is, is Vaccine AIDS. And he said, don't call it V-AIDS. It's Vaccine AIDS. And it's been going on a really long time, as they've poisoned our environment. And the word Poison is Virus, Virus - Poison, when you think of it. So don't worry about whether it's this virus or that virus!

Judy Mikovits, Phd - 07/08/2022

Full presentation on Day 1 of ReAwaken America Tour Virginia Beach: https://rumble.com/v1ce1mh-dr.-judy-mikovits-the-great-reset-versus-the-great-reawakening.html

healthnewstruthvirginia beachmikovits2022reawaken americazev zelenkovaccine aids
