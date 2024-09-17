Remember Zev Zelenko said it’s not V-AIDS, it’s Vaccine Aids!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate you! As we just heard from the wonderful memoirs from Zev Zelenko. Zev Zelenko listened to us, the scientist, and he said: What COVID 19 is, is Vaccine AIDS. And he said, don't call it V-AIDS. It's Vaccine AIDS. And it's been going on a really long time, as they've poisoned our environment. And the word Poison is Virus, Virus - Poison, when you think of it. So don't worry about whether it's this virus or that virus!
Judy Mikovits, Phd - 07/08/2022
