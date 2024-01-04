Epstein Is a Distraction, but the Economic Collapse Is Real - The JD Rucker Show

The drop of Jeffrey Epstein related documents has everyone up in arms. It's understandable since it's newsworthy, but it's hard to imagine anything good coming from this in the form of accountability or justice. It's fodder.

What's NOT fodder is the fact that our economic condition in America and abroad is horribly bad right now. What can and should Americans do to prepare?

