Full video of Ukrainian FPV drone strikes on Russian strategic aviation air bases.

In addition to the already well-known footage, the video also shows:

▪️Several hits on Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 , as well as a strike on an An-12 transport aircraft at the Olenya airbase;

▪️Strikes on two decommissioned A-50 AWACS aircraft at the Ivanovo airbase;

▪️Arrivals of several Tu-22M3 at the Dyagilevo and Belaya airbases.

Thus, in reality, the number of damaged aircraft at several air bases is greater than the number of those completely destroyed and visible from satellites.

A separate point can be made about the ridiculous and pathetic attempt to protect aircraft with piles of tires, bags of filler, and even fence sections.

An indescribable disgrace.

More description of video: As already mentioned, the attacks were supposed to target five airfields across the country, but only two suffered the greatest damage.

▪️Before 1:30, footage of the attack on "Olenya" is shown, where four Tu-95s and one An-12 were destroyed. The former were equipped with Kh-101 cruise missiles. Tu-22M3s were also attacked, but there is no footage of their destruction.

▪️Next is the Ivanovo base (1:31 - 2:00) - A-50 AWACS aircraft that were in storage were attacked. The drones attacked the antenna, the success is unknown - there is no footage of the destruction either.





▪️From 2:01 attacks on the Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region - drones attacked three Tu-22M3, the consequences are unknown. Some aircraft, judging by their appearance, were not flightable.

▪️2:32 Belaya airbase - here, according to satellite images, four Tu-22M3 and up to four Tu-95 were destroyed, some of which also had Kh-101s suspended on them.

▪️There are no shots from the Amur region which means they failed

Adding: ❗️ Putin made a number of statements today:

– Ukraine is suffering huge losses and is retreating along the entire front line, so it is trying to intimidate Russia with terrorist attacks

– The Kiev regime, already illegitimate, is degenerating into a terrorist organization, and its sponsors are becoming accomplices of terrorists

– The terrorist attack on the train in the Bryansk region is a targeted attack on civilians

– The Kyiv regime “does not need peace at all”, since it would mean a loss of power for them

– A lull in military action would be used by Kyiv for forced mobilization, pumping up weapons, and preparing terrorist attacks.

⚡️Putin doubted the possibility of holding a summit with Ukraine and organizing a ceasefire in the wake of terrorist attacks in the Bryansk and Kursk regions

" Who negotiates with those who rely on terror? Who negotiates with terrorists? "