Liz Crokin Vampire Hunter | Episode 3 of is out now!

Liz Crokin Vampire Hunter | Episode 3
- War propaganda: Beware of an uptick in fake news.
- The Clinton Foundation-- best known for crimes against children -- is working with an organization in Ukraine to find missing kids. Hillary & Chelsea Clinton team up with George and Amal Clooney to investigate Russia war crimes. Here we go again with Russia, Russia, Russia!
-New evidence Britney Spears is still not free!
- Clinton Body Count Tracker: A woman who testified against Ghislaine Maxwell dies under suspicious circumstances.