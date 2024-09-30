Marwa Osman: Salam to our revered martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

UPDATES: Below this, retracted statements that Israeli tanks are entering Lebanon... so not yet, but US said so???

Video Description:

Salam (Peace) to our revered #Martyr #SayyedHassanNasrallah.

We vow to uphold the path you paved for us, standing steadfast in our promise.

Our salute and loyalty are eternal.

Also she wrote in Arabic, the following:

Peace be upon our venerable martyr #Sayyed_Hassan_Nasrallah.

We promise to stay on the path you have prepared for us, standing firm in our promise to you.

Our greetings and loyalty to you are as eternal as ice in the peaks.

Adding:

Marwa lives in Lebanon. At the beginning of this video she is referring to this RT video and her reaction to the horror of finding out about Hannan Nasrallah's death on 'Live' TV:

She posted this later about the RT video on her channel, and that video link 'Live' on RT.

Oh, my father,

Oh, my brother,

Oh, the essence of my soul,

Oh, my mentor,

Oh, you who loved the resistance with your path, your voice, your patience, your determination, and your wisdom.

Even if we mourned you for eternity, it wouldn’t be enough.

I found out live on air, and I couldn’t hold myself together… forgive me.

I know you want us to be stronger… but just this once, allow us to grieve.

https://www.brighteon.com/5a626e1e-54fe-41fa-91f3-9d54e36c09ea

Adding newest updates:

Border with Lebanon under shelling.

U.S. Officials have confirmed that Israeli Forces have now crossed into South Lebanon, and are beginning Limited-Ground Operations against "Hezbollah Positions".

Reports of Israeli tanks infiltrations in Rmeish, southern Lebanon, as per Al-Arabyia Correspondent.

Then: Al-Arabya reminds us not to quote them again and pulls back their report regarding Israeli tanks entering Rmeish Region.

Then: Israel’s Channel 12 claims there is currently no IDF ground entry into Lebanon.

Officially denying the announcement of US officials who stated it had unofficially begun?





