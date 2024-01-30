Get Biblical Understanding #204 - Doctrine and Teaching

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

This is number 204 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with doctrine & teaching.

Biblical doctrines are the teachings found in the Word of God that are the principles or truths taught by Jesus and His apostles. They are instructions in and confirmation of the truths of the gospel. We are exhorted to “adorn the doctrine of God our Savior in all things.”

Again, the theme of this series is doctrine & teaching.









ACTS 28:30-31 And Paul dwelt two whole years in his own hired house, and received all that came in unto him, Preaching the kingdom of God, and teaching those things which concern the Lord Jesus Christ, with all confidence, no man forbidding him.





ROMANS 12:7 Or ministry, let us wait on our ministering: or he that teacheth, on teaching;





1 CORINTHIANS 4:17 For this cause have I sent unto you Timotheus, who is my beloved son, and faithful in the Lord, who shall bring you into remembrance of my ways which be in Christ, as I teach every where in every church.





1 CORINTHIANS 14:19 Yet in the church I had rather speak five words with my understanding, that by my voice I might teach others also, than ten thousand words in an unknown tongue.





GALATIANS 6:6 Let him that is taught in the word communicate [share] unto him that teacheth in all good things.





EPHESIANS 4:11-13 And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ: Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ:





EPHESIANS 4:20-21 But ye have not so learned Christ; If so be that ye have heard him, and have been taught by him, as the truth is in Jesus:





