SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated North Carolina - FEMA Failing

SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina right now and @FEMA is both failing to help AND won’t let others help. This is unconscionable!!

They just took this video a few hours ago, where you can see the level of devastation: roads, houses, electricity, water supply and ground Internet connections completely destroyed.

@FEMA wouldn’t let them land to deliver critical supplies … my blood is boiling …

🔗 Elon Musk (@elonmusk) (https://x.com/i/status/1842284913279586447?mx=2)



