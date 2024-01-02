Jeff & Erica - Ways The BioWeapon 'Vaccine' Kills The Human Heart 1Jan24

The Many Ways The BioWeapon 'Vaccine' Kills The Human Heart (Dr Philip MacMillan)--Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan--Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world!--Recorded on--January 1, 2024.
Audio from: https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_010124_hr2.mp3
Description from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WL2DWk2dYcxN/
* 205 pictures: First 5 from Jim Stone at voterig.com, News (62), Martin Armstrong News (28), Henry Makow (24), Memes (86).
** Jim Stone's website is basically finished; although, I downloaded items before it died.
