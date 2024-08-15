BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: CHP Convention 2024—A Few Clips
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
70 views • 9 months ago

August 15, 2024: This week’s episode is a very short (8 minute) montage of short clips and sound bites from the CHP Convention taking place this week in Ancaster, Ontario. We were able to livestream some of the key speakers and workshops. We’ve also done a lot of policy work in the plenary sessions. Full high-quality videos of speeches and workshops will be available on the chp.ca website once they’ve been processed.

Learn more about the CHP and our policies at:

https://www.chp.ca

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

freedomfamilylifejusticechp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorredeemerjim enosaaron rockken stoufferchpcanadachp talksandrew debartolojosh alexanderancasternate wrightjames enos
Related videos
More from Brighteon
