The Digital Enslavement Capabilities Which have Been Built into Central Bank Digital Currency which was obtained from Financial Expert Susie Violet Ward.
Gretta Fahey
156 views • 02/11/2023

The extreme digital enslavement capabilities of central bank digital currency and the only safe alternative.   Also a very dangerous trick has been played on the most senior politicians and civil servants of the Republic of Ireland and other Irish government officials by means of placing their work environments in artificial electromagnetic fields for the purposes of remotely influencing their emotional states and behaviour.   The third subject which I speak about in the above video is the true cause of what is known as Transhumanism.  A trick has been played on the senior politicians and civil servants of Ireland by means of bathing them in artificial electromagnetic fields and then externally diminishing their ability to think clearly. The name of the book which explains scientifically what is done is 'Project Soul Catcher Volume ll by Dr Robert Duncan and the mind hacking strategy group. One of the links to the work of Jordan Bronson who invented a grounding bracelet is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apFUJfVaofM. The link to the financial expert called Susie Violet Ward being interviewed about the extreme dangers of Central Bank Digital Currency is https://www.bitchute.com/video/Oi3f3S8X5cLS


bitcointranshumanismcentral bank digital currencycbdcbritcoinmind control programming of senior politicians and the judiciary
