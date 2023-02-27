Will China Send Lethal Aid to Russia? | The New American TV

U.S. officials believe China is going to send lethal aid to Russia, but Chinese officials call foul.





The EPA gives East Palestine, Ohio, the all clear though residents complain of health problems in the wake of the catastrophic train derailment and chemical disaster.





Project Veritas staffers stand with ousted founder James O’Keefe.





Pennsylvania Democratic senator John Fetterman is in the hospital while his wife and children leave the country.





Woody Harrelson mocks Big Pharma and government’s Covid response, to jeers from major media.





The Energy Department admits that an accidental lab leak may have caused the Covid pandemic, but says the leak had nothing to do with a Chinese bioweapons program. Rebecca Terrell and Daniel Natal discuss these and other headlines.





Veronika Kyrylenko https://thenewamerican.com/contributor/veronika-kyrylenko/ interviews automotive journalist Eric Scott https://thenewamerican.com/eric-peters-the-truth-youre-not-told-about-electric-cars/ about the folly of electric vehicles.





The New American and John Birch Society spokesman join a panel discussion on the importance of focusing on legislative races in 2024 rather than the presidential race.





And The New American contributor Mitchell Shaw https://thenewamerican.com/contributor/c-mitchell-shaw/ joins Rebecca Terrell to discuss this weekend’s pro-life march in Wilmington, Delaware.





