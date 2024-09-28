Identity Crisis Pt. 2

As human beings we have 2 phase of existence. First is the physical but there is also the spiritual which is our true nature. We are spirits living in a body. In this world you can only attain unto promotions and accolades that are temporal and only for this earthly life. All people are aware of this BUT in the spiritual life there are possibilities that we have never ever heard of before and only the Bible which is the word of God reveals. This video is an exploration of who we can become in Christ and only in Christ.

