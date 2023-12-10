BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Satan's Tricks - Bible Study with Brother Larry
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
399 followers
0
63 views • 12/10/2023

Pastor Larry emphasizes spiritual warfare against Satan, clarifying his metaphoric references to military experiences as spiritual battles. He stresses that Christians aren't called to revolt against governments but to engage in spiritual conflict using spiritual weapons, not physical means.

He highlights the dangers of extremes regarding beliefs about demons—disbelief in their existence or excessive fascination with them. He emphasizes focusing on knowing God through Jesus Christ while acknowledging the reality of Satan, demons, and spiritual influence.

Larry believes in demons, Satan, and demon possession, but asserts that Christians can't be demon possessed but have some strongholds. He discusses the influences of Satan even on devout Christians, citing the Apostle Paul's experiences.

He emphasizes Satan's role as a deceiver and quotes biblical verses underscoring Jesus as the truth opposing Satan's lies. He stresses the importance of responding to the light of Christ through faith and the need for a personal relationship with Jesus for forgiveness of sins.

Pastor Larry concludes with a heartfelt message expressing love and care for the listeners, encouraging them to seek Christ and continue their spiritual journey.

Keywords
deceptionbiblejesus christforgivenesssalvationsatantruthchristianityfaithdemonsspiritual warfareworshipbeliefdemon possessionapostle paulspiritual battlespiritual armorgospel messagespiritual conflictlight of christmetaphorspastor larryspiritual influence
