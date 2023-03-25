MASSIVE Gator Seen Crossing Road in Upscale Florida Community as Neighbors Gather to Watch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NBC 6 South Florida
Mar 21, 2023
Residents had cameras rolling when a giant alligator was seen crossing the road in a Naples neighborhood.
NBC 6 on Instagram: @NBC6 | www.instagram.com/nbc6
NBC 6 on Twitter: @NBC6 | www.twitter.com/nbc6
NBC 6 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/nbc6southflorida
NBC 6 on TikTok: @NBCsouthflorida | www.tiktok.com/@nbcsouthflorida
Get breaking news, First Alert weather updates, plus live cameras from NBC 6 South Florida. NBC 6/WTVJ was Florida’s first television station and has been covering news in South Florida for over 70 years.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__Ci2IeHLw0
=================================