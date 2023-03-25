BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MASSIVE Gator Seen Crossing Road in Upscale Florida Community as Neighbors Gather to Watch
270 views • 03/25/2023

NBC 6 South Florida


 Mar 21, 2023

Residents had cameras rolling when a giant alligator was seen crossing the road in a Naples neighborhood.


Get breaking news, First Alert weather updates, plus live cameras from NBC 6 South Florida. NBC 6/WTVJ was Florida’s first television station and has been covering news in South Florida for over 70 years.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__Ci2IeHLw0

Keywords
floridacommunitymassivegatoralligatornaplesneighborscrossing roadupscale
