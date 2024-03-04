© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
‘ARE YOU KIDDING ME?’: Dr. Carson rips bill allowing illegal migrants to get homebuyer loans. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson reacts to the new California bill that would make illegal immigrants eligible for first-time homebuyer loans.