The Great Pyramid Free Energy Truth Bomb

In February 2025, researchers from the Khafre Research Project, including Dr. Nicole Ciccolo, Prof. Filippo Biondi, Dr. Armando Mei, and Prof. Corrado Malanga, announced the detection of extensive subterranean anomalies beneath the Pyramid of Khafre. Utilizing SAR technology or Synthetic Aperture Radar in collaboration with Capella Space, the team identified chambers, corridors, and vertical shafts extending at least 1 kilometer deep or 3,280 feet deep with dimensions mirroring the pyramid’s scale. Is what we are witnessing the unveiling of a massive ancient power source? Or is there more to this potentially human history altering discovery? Edgar Cayce, a Kentucky-born psychic who gave 14,000 trance readings in the early 20th century, spoke extensively about a hidden “Hall of Records” tied to ancient civilizations, particularly Atlantis and Egypt. Cayce’s take, straight from his readings, was that this Hall of Records is a literal time capsule buried near the Great Sphinx at Giza, Egypt. He pinpointed it “between the Sphinx and the river” (Reading 378-16), saying it holds the history of Atlantis, stashed by survivors around 10,500 BC. He described three such halls worldwide: one under Giza, another in the Bahamas near Bimini, and a third in the Yucatan. The Egyptian one, he said, is linked to the Sphinx’s right paw, with chambers leading to a pyramid-shaped vault packed with tablets and artifacts.

Cayce tied its discovery to a global wakeup call, saying it’d be unearthed when humanity’s ready for a shift, during “changes in the Earth”. Cayce's predictions have been tied to the The Emerald Tablets of Thoth the Atlantean, translated by Maurice Doreal. Its origins are debated, with some viewing it as a modern esoteric creation—it claims to channel Thoth, an Atlantean priest-king who shaped early Egyptian civilization.The tablets describe the halls as a hidden complex beneath the Earth, serving as a repository of Atlantean knowledge and a portal for spiritual evolution. The recent Giza findings, vast, unexplained subterranean structures, align with these narratives, particularly Thoth’s claim of a building beneath the pyramids. Yet, the leap from radar anomalies to a 36,000-year-old Atlantean complex requires further investigation that the Egyptian Government is unwilling to undertake.