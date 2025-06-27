BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CRACKS IN THE MACHINE: REAL TALK AT ACIP BEGINS
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5780 followers
107 views • 2 months ago

At the first ACIP meeting of RFK Jr’s new appointees,, Dr. Martin Kulldorff raises bold questions once considered off-limits, like whether every newborn truly needs the hepatitis B shot before leaving the hospital or if religious objections to vaccines deserve more consideration. Del reminds us: ACIP exists to approve vaccines—but this rare pushback signals a crack in the mandate machine. Real conversations are finally happening. It’s not a revolution, but it’s a start.


#RFKJr #ACIP #MedicalFreedom #MartinKulldorff #VaccineMandates #InformedConsent #TheHighWire #HepBShot #ReligiousExemptions #HealthFreedom

