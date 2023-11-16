BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Can You Tell Good From Evil?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
14 views • 11/16/2023

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

You probably heard preachers and teachers talk about having a "discerning spirit" when it comes to recognizing good from evil. Is it at time difficult to do?

"Developing a Discerning Spirit
Discernment isn’t an innate quality—we must be trained by the Holy Spirit to distinguish between good and evil.
Hebrews 5:11-14
No matter how long a person has known Jesus, every faith journey ebbs and flows—with regard to doubt, intimacy, despair, joy, and more. Today’s passage discusses one such area of fluctuation: our ability to discern."
Get the Intouch app to keep reading:
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3MLJJNu

Music Video Credit:
Lovewar - Welling Up
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/33phh0u
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QKQUGZ
Michaeljon Murphy
@michaeljonmurphy9858
https://www.youtube.com/@michaeljonmurphy9858

The Rock Almighty
Part of the US Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

