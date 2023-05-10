© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
State Department launches AI aggregator “to detect Russian disinformation,” Secretary of State Blinken
“The State Department has developed an online content aggregator about Ukraine with the support of artificial intelligence. He will collect Russian disinformation that needs verification and share examples of such data with partners around the world,” Blinken said.