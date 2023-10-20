Fully Vaccinated BC Medical Student ‘Liam Fisher’ Died Suddenly During A Race In Grenada 💉 (2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid BC
Oct 20, 2023
September 2023: Liam Fisher, a 34 year old man from B.C., was studying medicine in Grenada. He disappeared during a running race and was found dead some days later. He apparently suffered some sort of sudden medical emergency and died during the race. Liam was fully vaccinated. 💉🇨🇦 #DiedSuddenly GenocideBlog.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5eSh6iHg2cO/