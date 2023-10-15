© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Oct 14, 2023
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the country's solidarity with the people of Palestine.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3pab4d-south-african-president-pledges-solidarity-with-palestinians.html