FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: 1 Samuel 12:23-24, 20250906

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

My Gracious, Merciful, Holy Father, and JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD YAHWEH my BANNER in Exodus 17:15, I give You the honor, glory, and adoration for Your blessings upon me.

Thank You for Your justification and predestined Salvation that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ purchased for me with His precious blood on Calvary’s Cross. My EL-SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY in Genesis 17:1; 28:3; and 35:11, I humbly come to You in repentance of my sins, the sins of my family, and plead for Your forgiveness.

Holy Father, in the same manner in which Your Prophets Moses, Samuel, and Daniel interceded on behalf of their people, please, bless my family so they will fear and honor You, the YAHWEH of their father and mother as I instruct them in the following:

23 Moreover, my beloved children, as for me, our JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD YAHWEH our BANNER in Exodus 17:15 forbid that I should sin against our Holy Father, in ceasing to pray for you: but that I should teach you the good and the right way:

24 Only fear the LORD YAHWEH NISSI, the LORD our BANNER with complete reverence and serve Him in truth and spirit with all your heart and mind: for consider how great things our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY hath done for you. Amen!

Thank you, Holy Father, for the assurance in Your Holy Scriptures! I humble myself before Your Throne of Grace trusting that Your Holy Spirit will continue to remind my family that You are our YAHWEH who answers the prayer of those who diligently seek You and generously reward them with Eternal Life. Thank You for answering my supplications through the Righteousness and Blessed Name of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 Samuel 12:23-24, personalized KJV)

* * * *

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]



