Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
248 Prisoners Returned Home Back to Russia today - just before Christmas, Jan 7th.
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
56 views
Published 2 months ago

Russia returned home 248 of our prisoners.

In exchange, Ukraine received 173 military personnel. The fact is that Ukraine owed us 75 people in exchange for 5 Azov soldiers, whom it received earlier, but did not fulfill the terms of the deal.

Today the debt was repaid.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket