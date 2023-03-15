BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
State Of Control Documentary - Digital ID & Passport, CBDCs, Total Control
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
289 followers
178 views • 03/15/2023

"State of control", the control society is increasingly becoming a reality.


What is the price of convenience?


The CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) and the digital passport can make our lives easier and more efficient. But new international legislation shows that the purpose of these possibilities, has far-reaching implications for our privacy.


In this documentary international experts such as Edward Snowden, Arno Wellens, Catherine Austin Fitts express their serious concerns and criticisms. It compiles the range of facts and opinions, creating a shocking picture about the future of mankind. A crystal-clear narrative that can't be ignored.


Cast


James Corbett

Bas Filippini

Ken van Ierlant

Lex Hoogduin

Cristian Theres

Brett Scott

Tijmen Wisman

Catherine Austin Fitts

Mahir Alkaya

Annie Machon

Co-Pierre Georg


Directed by

Benjamin Jonas van den Brink


Executive producer

Max von Kreyfelt


Research: José Bosman, Benjamin Jonas van den Brink


Narrated by: Andrew Piper

Camera: Maarten Langelo, Bram van Spengen, Juul Thielen

Sound Recording: Linne Beck

Camera assistent: Boudewijn Nederlof

Casing assistent: Shohreh Feshtali, Kathie Schene

Animations, Title design: Thijs Dikshoorn

Sound design, Audio mix: Philip Klees, Eddy Steeneken

Grading: Eldert Sijmons

Translator: Edward Milhuisen

Web design: Martin Baars

Web development: Martin Koedoot

Marketing: Angela Weghorst

5gagenda 2030digital currencydigital id
