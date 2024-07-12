PART 1. 2012 VERSION. "The Towers didn't burn up, nor did they slam to the ground. They turned (mostly) to dust in mid air." ~ Dr. Judy Wood, https://www.WhereDidTheTowersGo.com/



Hurricane ERIN and Ground Zero Analysis. 9/11 Towers Turned Into Dust. Breakthrough Energy Conference 2012

Mirrored from Where Did The Towers Go? Breakthrough Energy by Dr. Judy Wood (2012)

"Biggest Problems: 1.) Lack of Debris. 2.) Manhattan would have flooded. 3.) Seismic Recordings:"

"There would be over 1,250,000 tons of debris piled on the ground (didn't happen). Manhattan would have flooded (didn't happen). The seismic recordings would have reflected two 500,000-ton buildings and one 230,000-ton building slamming to the ground (didn't happen)." ~ Dr. Judy Wood

"Dr. Judy Wood's presentation from the 2012 Breakthrough Energy Movement (BEM) Conference in Holland, and which is titled: 'Evidence of Breakthrough Energy: The Dawn of a New Age.' Judy goes through slide after slide of irrefutable evidence regarding what actually happened on September 11, 2001; which is that the World Trade Center Towers (all 7 of them) were literally turned to dust in a phenomenon which had not been publicly seen before."

- Cars "toasted", melted, twisted, levitated, flipped upside down, abnormally peeled, and crumbled.

- Steel columns twisted like jelly (lasagna noodles).

- Windows with circular holes on just one glass panel.

- A giant Hurricane Erin "coincidentally" being right beside New York City.

- Earth's magnetic field having sharp changes at each major 9/11 event.

- Tritium being found without ionization radiation.

"Dr. Judy D. Wood is a former professor of mechanical engineering with research interests in experimental stress analysis, structural mechanics, optical methods, deformation analysis, and the materials characterization of bio-materials and composite materials. She is a member of the Society for Experimental Mechanics (SEM), co-founded SEM's Biological Systems and Materials Division, and has served on the SEM Composite Materials Technical Division."

"Dr. Wood received her: B.S. (Civil Engineering, 1981) (Structural Engineering), M.S. (Engineering Mechanics (Applied Physics), 1983), and Ph.D. (Materials Engineering Science, 1992) from the Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia. Dr. Judy Wood has taught courses including Experimental Stress Analysis, Engineering Mechanics, Mechanics of Materials (Strength of Materials), Strength of Materials Testing."



