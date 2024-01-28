Create New Account
From the 'London Outreach March' - 'PROTECT THE CHILDREN' at the Gates of Buckingham Palace - yesterday, JAN 27th - Footsteps For Freedom • Aaron Leeves - #OccupyTheGetty - part 2
channel image
Truth Cat Radio Videos
Published a month ago

From the 'London Outreach March' - yesterday, January 27th - 'PROTECT THE CHILDREN' at the Gates of Buckingham Palace - #OccupyTheGetty – part 2

This is after the march, arrival at the Buckingham Palace Gate. Other videos of the group marching on the streets from yesterday from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace, are at Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StevenDKelley

SAVE OUR CHILDREN - 'London Outreach March' - Event Sat, 27th Jan 2024 - #OccupyTheGetty #LONDONOUTREACH

@StevenDKelley @AaronLeeves @GeoffMealing

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081293087482

https://www.facebook.com/geoff.mealing.3

Visit and Join Steven's Telegram group!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/


