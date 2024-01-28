From the 'London Outreach March' - 'PROTECT THE CHILDREN' at the Gates of Buckingham Palace - yesterday, JAN 27th - Footsteps For Freedom • Aaron Leeves - #OccupyTheGetty - part 2

From the 'London Outreach March' - yesterday, January 27th - 'PROTECT THE CHILDREN' at the Gates of Buckingham Palace - #OccupyTheGetty – part 2
This is after the march, arrival at the Buckingham Palace Gate. Other videos of the group marching on the streets from yesterday from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace, are at Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StevenDKelley
SAVE OUR CHILDREN - 'London Outreach March' - Event Sat, 27th Jan 2024 - #OccupyTheGetty #LONDONOUTREACH
@StevenDKelley @AaronLeeves @GeoffMealing
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081293087482
https://www.facebook.com/geoff.mealing.3
Visit and Join Steven's Telegram group!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
https://www.stevendkelley.com/
