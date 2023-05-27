Jesus: Was He Respectable Person?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Jesus we see in cathedral walls is what can be called as the respectable Jesus. He doesn't upset people and stays politically correct. However, when we read the Gospels, we get a very different picture. The real Jesus was homeless. How is that respectable? When you get to know the real Jesus, it becomes clear why His first followers were called a cult!