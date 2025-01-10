© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet Karen Bass, the Mayor of Los Angeles.
She recently advised wildfire victims to seek help on a website, stating:
“If you need help, you can find information about emergencies, resources, and shelters. All this is available at URL.”
A URL (Uniform Resource Locator) is the unique address for a resource on the internet. In simple terms, it’s the link you click or type into a browser to visit a webpage.
Bass cut $17.6 million from the fire department's budget despite California’s wildfire risks, citing "tough budgetary times."
Instead, she allocated funding to progressive initiatives, such as:
➡️$100,000 for the “Midnight Stroll Transgender Cafe” for unsheltered transgender individuals
➡️$100,000 for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Awards
➡️$8,670 for the “One Institute the International Gay and Lesbian Archives”
➡️$13,000 for “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Heritage Month Programs”
➡️$14,010 to the “Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles”
➡️$170,000 for “Social Justice Art-Worker Investments”
Meanwhile, the LAFD’s 2023–2026 strategic plan emphasized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as a key goal, with fire chief Kristin F. Crowley prioritizing a DEI-centered culture.