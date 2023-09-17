Learn How New California State Got Started And Why It Matters To You And To Every American

On September 13th, 2023 during one of New California State's zoom conference calls, Paul Preston, the president of the New California State movement got to talking about how the New California State movement got started and how it progressed and became a very real and legitimate movement for a 51st state of the union of states of America which is also known as the United States of America for which New California will become a part of and a leader of as well.

A New California State once established and approved by Congress to become the 51st state in the United States, the whole nation will greatly benefit by what New California will bring to our country with new leadership and restored rights and justice and the restoration of law and order which is now currently lost in California. Businesses will be returning in droves to a New California State and the opportunities for the citizens will greatly increase and the taxes will be much lower as well as the cost of living will be lower. There will be many good benefits from a New California State, some of which I just mentioned.

Everyone is welcome to learn about New California and to also join the New California State movement. Anyone in the USA and even the world can join the New California State movement even though they do not live in California. Below are some links if you wish to get started so you can watch and listen and to learn all about New California and also to join and to also participate in the movement if you care to do so. We do also have conference calls twice a week where you can listen and ask questions as well if you wish. These conference calls are on Zoom and start around 7pm pacific standard time (California time) on every Wednesday and Sunday evenings. The conference call meeting actually gets going about 10 to 15 minutes after 7pm and the meeting typically lasts 2 to 3 hours. So, you can join anytime after the meeting starts up to just before the meeting ends.

Link to New California daily news ---> https://bit.ly/aenn-news Starts at 6am PST. You can watch the recorded shows too.





Zoom conference call meetings for New California State ---> https://bit.ly/ncszoommeeting

Zoom meetings are on every Wednesday and Sunday evenings at 7pm PST.





Join the New California State movement ---> https://bit.ly/join-ncs





If you want to share this video, you can use this short link ---> https://bit.ly/ncs-start









