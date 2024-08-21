© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Green Goddess Smoothie
Ingredients:
2 tsp. Health Ranger Select Clean Chlorella Powder
1 Tbsp. Groovy Bee® Collagen Peptides - Hydrolyzed Type I and III Collagen
1/3 cup Health Ranger Select Freeze-Dried Organic Chopped Kale
5 Tbsp. Groovy Bee® Organic Coconut Milk Powder
2 ripe bananas
1 avocado
Instructions:
1. Add our lab-verified ingredients to your blender with bananas and avocado.
2. Blend on high for 1 minute or until very smooth.
3.Pour into a glass, serve chilled and enjoy.