2/25/25 TRUMP: GOLD CARD! Genius: Ukr/Russia Peace Mutual Economic Win, POTUS $ Impounds Coming! UNESCO Out of USA!

2/25/25 Zelensky agrees to Mineral Treaty as Trump executes steps to a mutually beneficial Peace Deal that will stop the Globalists and restructure Geo-Politics for the 21st Century! Trump's Gold Card to force Corps to pay for immigrants taking high-level jobs in USA. OMB plans to impound waste & fraud funds as the Continuing Resolution inches through Congress! Keep the Prayer Wave High! WE ARE FREE!





Zelensky to sign Trump's Minerals Deal at White House:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/art-deal-ukraine-reportedly-approves-trumps-mineral-rights/





Callin Georgescu, Romanian rightful President outlines how Trump can bring freedom & Sovereignty back to EU Nations:

https://banned.video/watch?id=67be4bbcf40195f8b70db4be





It's Happening! Serbian Gov Raids USAID Funded NGO's engaged in political subversion:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/serbian-police-raids-ngos-funded-usaid-investigates-abuse/





Trump announces Gold Card Immigration plan:

https://www.newsweek.com/trump-gold-card-visa-announcement-eb5-replacement-2036226





DHS Announces illegal immigrants must register in federal database:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/effort-compel-self-deportation-trump-dhs-says-illegal/





Patel's FBI Launches 1st of Russiagate investigations:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/kash-patel-launches-investigation-james-comeys-secret-honeypot/





Preliminary Budget votes passes House:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/just-house-passes-republican-spending-bill-217-215/





DNI Gabbard to Fire all Intelligence employees involved in CIA/NSA Sex Chats:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/new-tulsi-gabbard-fire-transgender-extremists-sexual-deviants/





White House announces Restructuring of Press Room to exclude Fake News:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/breaking-karoline-leavitt-strips-white-house-correspondents-association/





Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Her Book "The Everglades ~ River of Grass"

Florida Travel link shows how Marjory Championed the Everglades in her book, River Of Grass

https://www.visitflorida.com/travel-ideas/articles/outdoors-nature-everglades-river-of-grass/





