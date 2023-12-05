UNSTOPPABLE! Russian troops began expanding attacks on Khromovo Chasov Yar highway

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After the liberation of Khromovo west of Artemovsk, Russian Paratroopers of the 11th Airborne Brigade began expanding the offensive on Khromovo - Chasov Yar highway. Attacks by quadcopters and FPV kamikaze drones destroyed armored vehicles and infantry of Armed Forces of Ukraine as they fled on the highway west of Khromovo which had been held by PMC Wagner since early May.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY