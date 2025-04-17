Drone-mounted shotguns in the SMO: Anti-drone weapon, adapted for12-gauge hunting cartridge & also equipped with a compensator to minimize recoil

Drone-mounted shotguns in the SMO zone📝

Now on our side as well

Against the backdrop of the widespread use of reconnaissance drones, the issue of an effective means of combating quadcopters, which allows destroying the target without spending a relatively expensive anti-aircraft missile, is becoming increasingly relevant.

Previously, the AFU had already demonstrated a drone interceptor with a reusable recoilless shotgun installed several times. But recently, a video (https://t.me/milinfolive/146193) of tests of a similar Russian-made product has appeared.

📌 The weapon, created by a private team from Krasnodar, is adapted for the available 12-gauge hunting cartridge and is also equipped with a compensator to minimize recoil. Its installation can turn an ordinary copter into a drone hunter.





According to the developers, (https://t.me/milinfolive/146193) the supply of these shotguns to the troops in small batches has already begun. So there is a good chance that we will soon see the first videos of successful combat use against enemy UAVs.

❗️In general, this again illustrates the role of private initiative in creating "from scratch" the necessary means, including for combating drones. It remains to help with production and centrally introduce the products into the troops.

Adding:

Morning Summary for April 17, 2025

▪️ During the night, there were at least 10 explosions in Dnipro (@belarusian_silovik), carried out by our Geran drones. Explosions were also heard in Sumy and Izium.

▪️ The enemy attacked Shuya in Ivanovo Region at night again. Enemy channels report a drone attack on the 112th Guards Missile Brigade. Strikes also hit Kursk Region.

▪️ In Bryansk Region, the AFU continue to burn our villages with drones: Khoroshnoye, Lyubechane, Novy Ropsk, Zernovo, Sopichi. A total of 18 houses and two outbuildings were completely burned down. A school building and a socio-cultural center were damaged. The village of Podyvotye in Sevsk District was also hit by drone strikes.

▪️ In Kursk Region, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the area of the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery on the border, but the information about its complete liberation was characterized by the "North" group as premature in the evening - the fighting continues, the Russian Armed Forces maintain the initiative, advancing to the settlement of Gornal, despite strikes from the territory of Sumy Region. In Rylsk, an enemy drone dropped an explosive device on a car near a gas station.

▪️ In the Belgorod border area, yesterday in the first half of the day, the enemy twice tried unsuccessfully to infiltrate on foot towards Popovka. In the village of Malomihailovka, Shebekino district, a 10-year-old boy picked up a "bell" mine from the ground, and it exploded in his hands, the child died. In the village of Borki, Valuyki district, a fighter of the Orlan unit was wounded during the performance of combat missions by dropping a UAV from the AFU. In the village of Krasnaya Yaruga, a man was wounded as a result of an FPV drone attack. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekino district, a drone struck a vehicle, wounding a civilian. Muram, Belyanki, Krasnaya Yaruga, Mokraya Orlovka, Volchya, Nikolaevka, Krasny Oktyabr, Berezovka, Baitsury were also under attack.

▪️ In the Konstantinovka direction, the Russian Armed Forces are developing success in the northern part of Valentinivka and continue to storm Sukhaya Balka.

▪️ In the Pokrovsk direction, the AFU are organizing counteractions north of the settlement of Vozrozhdeniye (on the map - Vidrodzhenia). At the same time, south of this, the Russian Armed Forces continue to advance towards the Dnipropetrovsk Region, with fighting in the direction of Kotlyarovka, Troitskoye, Bohdanivka.





▪️ In the South Donetsk direction, the "East" group reports that four counterattacks were repelled over the past day, and our troops have entrenched themselves on new lines in the areas of Bogatyr and Otradnoye. As a result of repelling the AFU counterattack, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed an M-113 APC: the enemy retains the ability to use armored vehicles for counteractions.

▪️ In the Orikhiv direction of the Zaporizhia front, in the area of the Stepove-Shcherbaki line, various units report being pinned down by FPV drone strikes and artillery. The enemy is trying to isolate our forward units, reducing the pace



