How EMFs / 5G Are Impacting Your Health & What You Can Do About It | Dan Stach & Chantel Ray
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
95 views • 6 months ago

EMFs from 5G Cell Towers, Cell Phones, WiFi, BlueTooth Devices, Digital Screens are perpetually destroying your family's health. Protect them now!

Secure your EMF Protection - essentialenergy.us

🔗 Get a special discount on Essential Energy products: essentialenergy.us – Use coupon code CHANTELRAY for exclusive savings!

With our 30 & 90 day money back guarantees, you have nothing to lose, yet everything to gain!

Secure your EMF Protection - essentialenergy.us

In today’s must-listen episode, The Chantel Ray got to speak with Dan Stachofsky of Essential Energy Solutions

We take a deep dive into a topic that affects us all—electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and their impact on our health. We are joined by Dan Stach an expert in EMF mitigation and wellness, who shares his personal journey of discovering the hidden dangers of non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs) after his daughter's health struggles. From 5G to Wi-Fi, smart devices, and everyday exposure to EMFs, Dan explains how these invisible forces are influencing everything from sleep quality and brain function to immune health and even mental well-being.

We discuss the most common symptoms of EMF exposure, including brain fog, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and serious health conditions like heart disease & cancer. Dan also reveals simple but powerful steps you can take today to reduce your EMF exposure, like adjusting your daily habits, making small technology changes, and using protective tools like grounding, structured light technology, and frequency-based solutions.

If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by modern technology and wondered how to protect yourself and your loved ones, this episode is a must-watch!

🎧 Listen Now:

🔗 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/waist-away-the-intermittent-fasting-weight-loss-podcast/id1318445077

🔗 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2JKp6C7BtOVVgipGl0PiRQ

🔗 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNOhRBB_cOc

Follow us:

✅ Facebook Group: /thechantelrayway | Essential Energy: facebook.com/theemffix

✅ Instagram: @chantelrayway @thechantelray @essential___energy

✅ YouTube: @intermittentfastingthechan92 | @EssentialEnergySolutions

*As always, this podcast is not designed to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any condition and is for information purposes only. Please consult with your healthcare professional before making any changes to your current lifestyle.*

#EMFProtection #BioHacking #5GDangers #DigitalDetox #NaturalHealing

Keywords
emfcell towersemf protectionemf radiationvaccinesurvival5gwarvirusbluetoothnano technologycovidplandemic
