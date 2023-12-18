Kash Patel provides an explanation of FISA & blasts the GOP for reauthorizing Section 702

Kash Patel provides a great explanation of FISA and blasts the Republicans for reauthorizing Section 702 through 2024 which will allow election interference through the next election cycle.
“The Republican majority rewarded them for breaking the law and allowing this election interference to continue through 2024, mainly against Donald Trump.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.