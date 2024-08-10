BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why You Feel Drunk/Drugged After Taking IVERMECTIN!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
170 views • 9 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV

What Type Of Parasites Can Ivermectin Kill? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3VgJtuz

Why I DO NOT Recommend Ingesting IVERMECTIN HORSE PASTE! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4b8c7DH

4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6

Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xUtxop


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Why You Feel Drunk/Drugged After Taking IVERMECTIN!


Ivermectin is a potent anti-parasitic medication that quite a few people in the alternative healing and detox world use to treat many different types of parasitic infections effectively.


One thing quite a few people experience when taking Ivermectin is that they experience drunk/drug-like effects, which can be quite concerning for people who experience this, especially for people who do not know why this is happening.


In this video, "Why You Feel Drunk/Drugged After Taking IVERMECTIN!" I share with you fully all the reasons why this can occur; if you want to find out why, watch this video from the start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WARNING IVERMECTIN IS A DANGEROUS

Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bd5ZcF


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WARNING IVERMECTIN IS A DANGEROUS HORSE DRUG!


When the COVID-19 Pandemic was announced soon after, many doctors, social media influencers, detox coaches, etc, started advising people to ingest Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 effectively.


Soon after, the mainstream medical and news outlets caught wind of this, and they started sharing endless amounts of scare tactic news posts warning people not to ingest Ivermectin because it's a dangerous poisoning horse drug that humans should not consume because it's intended for horses, not humans!


In this video, I extensively address everything mentioned above. "WARNING: IVERMECTIN IS A DANGEROUS HORSE DRUG!" I highly advise you to watch this video from start to finish if you want to learn the truth about Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.


Keywords
ivermectinivermectin side effectsivermectin detox symptomsivermectin anti parasitic medicationivermectin cancerivermectin adverse effectsivermectin ill effectsivermectin detox effectsivermectin medicationwhy you feel drunk drugged after taking ivermectinivermectin adverse symptomsivermectin adverse side effects
