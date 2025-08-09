🚨 Israel FLATTENS Gaza refugee shelters, demolished Al-Awda school in Abasan Al-Kabira

🚨 Israel FLATTENS Gaza refugee shelters – new footage shows TOTAL destruction

IDF deliberately demolished Al-Awda school in Abasan Al-Kabira, a known refuge for displaced families fleeing Rafah.

The school was reduced to rubble after repeated attacks – last year, an IDF airstrike here killed 29+ civilians sheltering inside.

Systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure confirms Israel’s “forced displacement strategy”.

♦️ Ethnic cleansing by bulldozer & bomb

♦️ No safe zones left – civilians hunted

♦️ Prepping for full Gaza occupation

Adding:

🔥 ISRAEL IN CHAOS: Netanyahu & military chiefs at WAR over Gaza invasion

Israeli PM Netanyahu has ordered preparations for full-scale Gaza City invasion —against military advice.

🔴 Military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir warned: This threatens hostages & stretches exhausted troops.

🔴 Netanyahu’s son accused top general of a “coup” amid public mudslinging

🔴 Former security chiefs DEMAND ceasefire, calling Hamas "depleted"

THE BACKSTAGE BATTLE

🔴 Far-right cabinet pushes for OCCUPATION & ethnic cleansing of Gaza

🔴 Military warns: 1M+ civilians face forced evacuation amid famine

🔴 Netanyahu BLAMES security chiefs for the Oct 7 attack — while dodging accountability

The question is whether Israel will ignite a bloodier war—or face its deepest leadership crisis yet.

Adding, about : Azerbaijan, the Abraham Accords, and Greater Israel (peace plan signed with Trump yesterday)

Azerbaijan’s emerging interest in formally joining the Abraham Accords marks a significant shift and not merely a diplomatic gesture but a strategic expansion of what’s often dubbed the “Greater Israel” axis.

While Baku already maintains deep intelligence, defense, and energy relations with Israel, signaling interest in joining the Accords reinforces that arc of influence from the Mediterranean to the Caspian Sea.

• Reports indicate that the Trump administration is in advanced discussions with Azerbaijan to bring the country, and potentially Central Asian states, into the Abraham Accords framework. The goal: to deepen political, military, and economic alignment with Israel .

• Face-to-face diplomacy underscores the momentum: Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and aide Aryeh Lightstone, have met with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku to discuss this possibility .

• Observers note that while such normalization may be largely symbolic, it “symbolizes increased cooperation” through trade, defense, and strategic alignment .

• The expansion would be a huge BOON for U.S.-Israeli geo-strategic interests in Eurasia, providing a direct link into Central Asia and bypassing regional adversaries .

• U.S. officials viewed today's peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a precondition to moving forward and now that's complete.

Geopolitical Implications:

Incorporating Azerbaijan into the Abraham Accords delivers a geopolitical jolt, transforming firm bilateral ties into a formal alliance structure. This move strengthens the strategic continuum from Israel through the Caucasus into Central Asia, bringing the “Greater Israel” vision closer to reality.

🇵🇸 Moreover, at a moment when global outrage over Gaza is growing, expanding the Accords without any parallel movement on Palestinian rights feels like a geopolitical affront.

It effectively delivers another nail in the coffin of Palestinian liberation by solidifying regional normalization with Israel while Gaza remains under siege.