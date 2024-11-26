BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 26, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
17 views • 6 months ago

 Episode 2430 - The benefits of certain supplements for brain health. -FDA recalls what supplements and why? -What supplements and pharmaceutical drugs could be causing dementia? -Why is Utah culling 100,000 turkeys? -Walmart is rolling back the DEI agenda. -What is the ghost budget? And how is it being manipulated? -Is Elon a time traveling alien? -FEMA forces NC Hurricane victims to do what? -Are 1 in 4 still holding on to holiday weight from last year? -Can vegetable oil affect the gut and brain? -Importance of the children’s back to school kit? -Why does the Navy sideline ships? -Has the transgender movement been overplayed? -Who is running the country? -What is Moscow preparing for? -Can vitamin B help with peripheral neuropathy?

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
