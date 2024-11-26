Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 26, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2430 - The benefits of certain supplements for brain health. -FDA recalls what supplements and why? -What supplements and pharmaceutical drugs could be causing dementia? -Why is Utah culling 100,000 turkeys? -Walmart is rolling back the DEI agenda. -What is the ghost budget? And how is it being manipulated? -Is Elon a time traveling alien? -FEMA forces NC Hurricane victims to do what? -Are 1 in 4 still holding on to holiday weight from last year? -Can vegetable oil affect the gut and brain? -Importance of the children’s back to school kit? -Why does the Navy sideline ships? -Has the transgender movement been overplayed? -Who is running the country? -What is Moscow preparing for? -Can vitamin B help with peripheral neuropathy?