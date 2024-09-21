BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli airstrikes targeted tens of towns & Intense targeting areas adjacent the Litani River - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 8 months ago

The israeli airstrikes targeted tens of towns, in addition to intense targeting of the areas adjacent the Litani River. 

Very high activity of Air Squadrons in the skies.

Adding:

Urgent | Israeli army spokesman will announce shortly a change in the instructions of the Home Front Command. 
- The israeli Air Force is now preparing to launch another set of attacks on Lebanon.

Netanyahu summons ministers and army leaders to discuss security at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv. 

 Israeli Broadcasting Authority:

- The political leadership decides to continue the major attacks on Hezbollah.

- The political leadership takes into consideration that escalation may lead to a real war. 

Adding:

⚡️Israeli channels are reporting high tension in the country as many citizens and security officials expect major shelling from Hezbollah in the coming hours.⚡️IDF spokesman Hagari said in a statement: "Dozens of IAF aircraft are currently attacking the launchers to eliminate the threat. In total, we attacked around 400 Hezbollah launchers today, including thousands of rockets."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy