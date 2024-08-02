Fly Over The Moon With Me With My Large Telescope Like You Were There and See The Surface

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These are Youtube channel SHORT research videos exposing the Moon...
Hello and Welcome...I am Bruce Swartz -Ufologist from Montreal Quebec and I have the rarest ufo videos you will ever see on the net.
This is my Youtube research channel..Please help me grow my community as I am Shadow-Banned on all Social media platforms.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
My RUMBLE Research Channel...
https://rumble.com/user/BruceSeesAll
-I have the closest view of the Lunar Surface and I operate a 14 inch HD Celestron Telescope..and I am exposing it all right here..click the Link and I thank you...