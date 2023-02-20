© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Punishment For Both False Witness And Liar.
Proverbs 19:5 (NIV).
5) A false witness will not go unpunished,
and whoever pours out lies will not go free.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Just tell the truth and avoid the punishment
of the perjurer and the liar.
