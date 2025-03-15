Exploring Lourdes, Colón: A Drive Through Town and Visit to the New AgroMercado

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we drive through the vibrant town of Lourdes in Colón, La Libertad, El Salvador. Experience the local culture, bustling streets, and notable landmarks that define this charming community. Our journey includes a visit to the newly established AgroMercado, an initiative by the Salvadoran government to provide residents with access to affordable, fresh produce and essential goods. Located in Nuevo Lourdes, this market is part of a nationwide effort to combat rising food prices and support local economies.