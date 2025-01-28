Trump Created WARP Speed ~ Now StarGate Project ~ What Is He Doing?





IShallNot BeSilent

Jan 27, 2025

The Stargate Project has been planned since 2022 and was formally announced on January 21, 2025, by US president Donald Trump. The Stargate Project is an American artificial Intelligence (AI) joint venture created by Open AI, SoftBank, Oracle, and investment firm MGX. The venture plans on investing up to US $500 billion in AI infrastructure in the United States by 2029. Donald Trump called it "the largest AI infrastructure project in history", and he indicated that he would use emergency declarations to expedite the project's development, particularly regarding energy infrastructure.

The venture is currently building 10data center in Abilene, TX and plans to expand to more states, with Trump saying that he will use executive orders to help build the venture's infrastructure. The new venture says that it will create more than 100,000 jobs in the United States. Altman has said that SoftBank will have the "financial responsibility" of the venture and OpenAI will have the "operational responsibility". ARM, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and OpenAI are the key initial technology partners.

