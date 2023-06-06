BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Former U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra: An organization like the New Federal State of China that helps the American people understand the threat of the CCP is absolutely essential!
5 views • 06/06/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2iwf4ve281

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Former U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra: An organization like the New Federal State of China that helps the American people understand the threat of the CCP is absolutely essential! I hope the Chinese people know that when they are going through hardships and being oppressed by the CCP, the American people and allies of the US stand with the Chinese people!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】前美国驻荷兰大使彼得·霍克斯特拉：像新中国联邦这样帮助美国人民了解中共威胁的组织绝对是必不可少的！希望中国人民知道在他们经历艰难，遭受中共压迫的时候，美国人民和美国的盟友们是和中国人民站在一起的！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
