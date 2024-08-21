Deconstructing the Facade – Is There a Point Where You Become Incredibly Exhausted in This Process? Resistance to Emotional Terror and Feeling the Pain, Worried to Be Sensitive Again

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/ji2kolp_mFs?si=FVWsufSCWOtw0OlL

20160608-1100 Releasing My Pain





Cut:

23m18s - 25m10s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************













“EVERYTHING YOU RELEASE CAUSES LESS EXHAUSTION. YOU’RE EXHAUSTED NOW BECAUSE YOU ARE FIGHTING THE PROCESS.”

@ 23m29s





“IT’S THE RESISTANCE TO THE PROCESS THAT CAUSES YOUR EXHAUSTION.”

@ 23m50s



