Exposure had to happen the way of COVID
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
124 views • 4 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

I have at least three friends right now who literally went from perfectly fine 50 year olds to full on ALS in an acute Lou Gehrig's disease, which is what Stephen Hawking's had, and went literally to where they're blowing in a tube to run a wheelchair, and they can't talk and they can't eat instantly.

And I mean, we knew these shots would do that. So what I hear Elon say is yes, for the people that were deceived and tricked and bullied, that God was in control, and Elon's there now, now that the DOGE is basically done with solving all, finding all the corruption from the plague of corruption, we know, and bringing the resources back to our country.

I understand that where he will probably go is to an advisory position of giving this technology that was developed. It had to happen the way of COVID, or we would have never appreciated how these, it's not just the shots, it's the drugs, it's everything they've done to try to destroy our connection with God and the sun and the nanometers and the GMO and the food, it seems an overwhelming problem, but now we have a solution…

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/23/2025

ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6shmrp-dr.-judy-mikovits-if-somebody-has-lost-their-arms-or-legs.html

healthnewstruthelon musksolutionsjudy mikovitscovid
