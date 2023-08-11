Transitioning from Babylon’s chaos to the kingdom of God

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 3, 2023.



In June 2015, Tom Delay warned us about plans under U.S. President Obama to introduce a variety of sexual perversions as part of everyday life in the United States. Ever since president Biden was selected as President of the United States in 2020, we’ve seen sexual perversions infiltrating American life.



In other words, we’ve been living in a world that is transitioning towards full-fledged evil which points to Isaiah 5:20: Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! We are truly living Isaiah 5:20 right now, aren’t we?



The world that we live in is an imitation of Sodom and Gomorrah; a world of confusion, chaos, war, strife and injustice. It’s a world exemplified by evil fruits of an evil spirit found in Galatians 5:19-21 including adultery, fornication, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, wrath, strife, murders and drunkenness among others. Those who partake in these evil fruits shall NOT inherit the eternal kingdom of God.



Conversely, those who will be part of the kingdom of God are they who live by the fruits of the Holy Spirit including love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance against which there is no law.



There is no law against love since the holy law of God, His holy ten commandments define His love (John 14:21 and 1 John 5:3). Abide in the holy law of God, His holy ten commandments, and you’ll abide in His love. You’ll be free of adultery, fornication, idolatry, witchcraft, wrath and strife and you’ll be at peace with your Creator and your fellow man.



Don’t TRANSgender your private parts but rather TRANSform your mind and serve the law of God, His holy law of love, His holy ten commandments and you’ll become a new creature in Christ who will be part of the kingdom of God. That’s in Romans 7:25 and 2 Corinthians 5:17. Rather than transgendering from one gender to another, the citizens of the world need to TRANSFORM their minds and hearts from rejecting Christ to accepting Christ and His law of love.



We are on the verge of the greatest event the world will ever see: the glorious return of the Lord Jesus Christ, Immanuel, Yeshua in the clouds of heaven as His feet will NOT touch this sin-filled earth according to 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.



As the days are getting more and more evil, in anticipation of meeting Christ in the clouds of heaven, live a holy life pleasing to God. Be just, love mercy and walk humbly with thy God as we read in Micah 6:8.



Be meek, do good to your neighbour and be at peace with everyone as per Romans 12:18. Be a light to everyone around you and pray for those who hate you as per Christ’s instruction in Matthew 5:44 and forgive one another. And keep the holy ten commandments of God, which define His love and have the faith of Jesus as per Revelation 14:12, King James Bible. These are the indicators of holiness that will lead you as a saint of God to be part of the kingdom of God.



Repent of all of your sins and God is faithful and just to forgive us of our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness according to Isaiah 1:18 and 1 John 1:9.



If you do all of these things in faith in the Son of God and God manifest in the flesh, your transition from being a wicked person to a becoming a new creature in Christ will be complete and the best part is that you’ll be considered as a child of God, as a saint of God and you’ll be part of the eternal and everlasting Kingdom of God Whom YOU shall see His holy face because you love Him and keep His commandments according to Revelation 22:4 and 14.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington